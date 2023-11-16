Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15), reports. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 12,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSI

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.