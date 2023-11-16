Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $322.47 million and approximately $63.06 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Floki Inu Token Profile
Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,939,950,844,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Floki Inu Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.
