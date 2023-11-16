FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FSD Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

HUGE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of FSD Pharma worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

