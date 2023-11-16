FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 9,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.