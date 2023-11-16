Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.
