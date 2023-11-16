Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 29912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

