GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 817.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEAGF remained flat at $37.01 on Thursday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $45.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

