GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 817.0 days.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
GEAGF remained flat at $37.01 on Thursday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $45.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
