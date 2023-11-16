Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.03 and last traded at $114.76. Approximately 817,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,329,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Generac Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

