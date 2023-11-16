General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.72

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $118.14, with a volume of 1116746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

