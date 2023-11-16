Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $435,000.

NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $30.89.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

