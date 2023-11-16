Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.54 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($0.97). 1,111,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 898,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £385.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Murley purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($73,682.92). 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

