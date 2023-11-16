Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
