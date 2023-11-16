Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 601000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and a 100% interest in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.