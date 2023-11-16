Halpern Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,695,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,050. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

