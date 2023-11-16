Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 376,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,482. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.