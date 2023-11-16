Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 376,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,482. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $15.41.
About Hamilton Insurance Group
