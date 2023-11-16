Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.83

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$73.83 and last traded at C$74.38, with a volume of 22319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

