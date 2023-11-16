Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Trading Down 3.1%

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 4,995,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,602% from the average daily volume of 293,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Hanryu Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Get Hanryu alerts:

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Hanryu Company Profile

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.