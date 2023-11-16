HC Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,034. The stock has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.74 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

