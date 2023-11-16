HC Advisors LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after buying an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after buying an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,047. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.