HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 8,244,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.