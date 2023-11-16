Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.1 %

HTLF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.