Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
NYSE:HP opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after acquiring an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,944,000 after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.