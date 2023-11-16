Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after acquiring an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,944,000 after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.