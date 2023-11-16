Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 246.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after buying an additional 229,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,482,000 after buying an additional 649,394 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

