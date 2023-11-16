Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 184,100 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at $11,186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 47.1% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of HIFS traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.45. 3,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The company has a market cap of $349.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.