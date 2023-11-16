HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Purchases $93,566.34 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HQI. TheStreet lowered HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

