Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 1,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.
