Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.11. 46,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 125,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

