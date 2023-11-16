Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,818.50 ($22.33) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($26.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,733.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,770.95.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($28.55) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.