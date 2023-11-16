Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 14 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,102 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($189.46).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Charles Woodburn acquired 14 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($186.54).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,068 ($13.12). 3,891,407 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of £32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 993.46. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,129 ($13.86).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.22).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

