Insider Buying: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Buys 1,567,515 Shares of Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

