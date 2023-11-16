Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($19.45) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($466.85).
Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($18.62) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($502.66).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.3 %
JMAT traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,517 ($18.63). The company had a trading volume of 401,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,450. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.47, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.54) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,580.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,701.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
