Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($19.45) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($466.85).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($18.62) per share, with a total value of £409.32 ($502.66).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.3 %

JMAT traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,517 ($18.63). The company had a trading volume of 401,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,450. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.47, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.54) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,580.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,701.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 1,650 ($20.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,130 ($26.16).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

