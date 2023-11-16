Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,937.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 1,097,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,422. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

