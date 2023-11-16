Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.52. 2,633,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.3262317 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

