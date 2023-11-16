Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,666 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE CAL traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 293,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caleres

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

