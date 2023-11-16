Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,558.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $109,371.52.

Five Point Price Performance

NYSE FPH remained flat at $2.57 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,462. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the first quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Point by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

