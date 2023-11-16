Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $294,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $275,385.52.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 670,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,738. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

