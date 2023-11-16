Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 3,141 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $7.21 on Thursday, reaching $986.95. 278,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $598.00 and a 12 month high of $1,013.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

View Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.