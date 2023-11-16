Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells 37,755 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 16th, Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 8,456,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

