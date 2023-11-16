Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells 37,755 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of UEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 8,456,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.17.
Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UEC
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.