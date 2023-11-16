Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells 37,755 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 8,456,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

