Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 5,803 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,178. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

