Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells 4,495 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $183,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,178. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

