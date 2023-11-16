Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 3.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $41.86. 26,427,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 41,840,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

