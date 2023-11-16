Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,382 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $121,108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,162,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AWI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.15. 53,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,580. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

