Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,905 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Park Aerospace comprises approximately 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Park Aerospace worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 20,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 7,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.50. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

