Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

