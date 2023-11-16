Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,789. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

