Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 359,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.