Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 2.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

Further Reading

