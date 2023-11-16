Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,280 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 3.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 577,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,429. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.