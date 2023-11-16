Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.82

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 327280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

