iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.32. 1,521,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,842. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.85. The company has a market capitalization of $349.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

